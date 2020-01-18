CasinoCoin (CSC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One CasinoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. CasinoCoin has a total market capitalization of $35.93 million and approximately $126,347.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.02771011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00198578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132690 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CSC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,978,304 coins and its circulating supply is 39,638,648,359 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.