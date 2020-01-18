Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.56. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $213.43.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.37 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.