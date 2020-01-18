Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.56. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $213.43.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.37 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.
