CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 461.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

CBRE Group stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.