Celer Network Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. Celer Network has a market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.05762534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

