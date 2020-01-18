Central Petroleum (ASX:CTP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Central Petroleum shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 333,287 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $94.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,108.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Central Petroleum Company Profile (ASX:CTP)

Central Petroleum Limited engages in the development, production, processing, and marketing of hydrocarbons in Australia. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties with 228,740 square kilometers of exploration permits in the Northern Territory at Mereenie, Palm Valley, and Dingo. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

