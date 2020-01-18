Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVCY. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $273.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

