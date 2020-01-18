Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.79.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $75.86. 1,261,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,467. Cerner has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Cerner by 6.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cerner by 26.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Cerner by 142.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Cerner by 185.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

