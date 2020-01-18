Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $18.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.00.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.18 million. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,710,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Analyst Recommendations for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit