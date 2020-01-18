Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $18.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.00.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.18 million. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,710,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

