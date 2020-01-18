Charles R. Crisp Sells 2,908 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ICE opened at $96.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $97.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

