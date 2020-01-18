Charles R. Crisp Sells 2,908 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE ICE opened at $96.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $97.05.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.
