Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report sales of $72.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.89 million to $73.60 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $77.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $324.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.62 million to $327.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $326.36 million, with estimates ranging from $318.15 million to $334.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million.

CLDT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock remained flat at $$18.07 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 141,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after acquiring an additional 197,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 90.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 539,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 256,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,862 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.