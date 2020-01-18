Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. OTR Global reaffirmed a negative rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.14. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $105.13 and a one year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,323,000 after buying an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,561,000 after buying an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,769,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,645,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

