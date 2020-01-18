Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,914. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 760 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $159,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $236,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

