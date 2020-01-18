Chiliz (CHZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.60 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $28.60 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.76 or 0.02772756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00198543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00131402 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

