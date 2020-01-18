Choice Properties REIT (CHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 18th

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.55). The firm had revenue of C$340.52 million during the quarter.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

