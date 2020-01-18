Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Chubb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.55.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $153.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $162.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average of $153.83. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

