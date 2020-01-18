Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $119.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.24.

C opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,201 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,339 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

