Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,889,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 514,682 shares.The stock last traded at $1.15 and had previously closed at $0.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.