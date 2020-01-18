Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,889,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 514,682 shares.The stock last traded at $1.15 and had previously closed at $0.93.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.05.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.
