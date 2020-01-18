CloakCoin Trading 223.5% Higher This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00025187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $67,205.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 223.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004004 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001066 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,391,798 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

