CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

CMS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 114.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

