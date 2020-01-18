Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $186,800.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Codexis stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXS. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Codexis by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,786,000 after acquiring an additional 184,476 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 481,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

