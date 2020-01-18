Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,204,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,531,000 after buying an additional 78,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 59.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,823,000 after acquiring an additional 803,052 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 337.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,614,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,600 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Cognex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after acquiring an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 23.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 998,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after acquiring an additional 186,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other Cognex news, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $4,118,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $518,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 852,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

