Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 198,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 229,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,251. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cohu has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $989.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

