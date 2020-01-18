CoinUs (CNUS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,628.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a total market cap of $229,492.00 and $2,628.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00041007 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005059 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000593 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

