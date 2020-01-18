Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,569,293 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

NYSE CL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,019,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,238. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

