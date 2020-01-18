Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Given $15.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLNC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Palame purchased 25,000 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. Also, Director Darren J. Tangen acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $1,141,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. 494,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,929. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

