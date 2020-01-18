Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.17.

COLM opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,730,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 15,922 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,443,966.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,565,857.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 in the last three months. 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,077,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 90,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 397,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

