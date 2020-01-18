Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Communications Systems were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Communications Systems during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 25.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 134,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Communications Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Communications Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, VP Scott Fluegge sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $34,416.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock worth $59,174. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JCS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 59,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,192. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.27%.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

