Comparing HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluralsight has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

72.3% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Pluralsight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Pluralsight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 5.92% 4.14% 2.87% Pluralsight -32.59% -46.91% -13.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthStream and Pluralsight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $231.62 million 3.86 $32.22 million $0.43 64.23 Pluralsight $232.03 million 11.98 -$97.11 million ($1.46) -13.53

HealthStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pluralsight. Pluralsight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HealthStream and Pluralsight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pluralsight 0 2 8 0 2.80

HealthStream presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.87%. Pluralsight has a consensus target price of $25.78, suggesting a potential upside of 30.45%. Given Pluralsight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than HealthStream.

Summary

Pluralsight beats HealthStream on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community. It also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking, learning, performance appraisal, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, clinical development, simulation-based education, and industry-sponsored training. In addition, the company offers Verity, a SaaS-based credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It provides its solutions to private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.