Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to post sales of $391.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $383.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.21 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $452.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $388.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CODI. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $403,714.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,788.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,165 shares of company stock worth $902,252. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.38. 788,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,985. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

