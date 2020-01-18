Conceal (CCX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $117,658.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, STEX and Graviex. Conceal has a market cap of $717,046.00 and $117,658.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.01122906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00051506 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031126 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00219697 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00071150 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,247,299 coins and its circulating supply is 5,707,591 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

