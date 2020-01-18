Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at KeyCorp

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.24. 2,538,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.08. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 86,121 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,375,000 after acquiring an additional 781,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

