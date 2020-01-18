ContentBox Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $82,515.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CPDAX, Bilaxy and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007797 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,919,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, UEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.