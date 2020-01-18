Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Building Products to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CBPX stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Continental Building Products has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Continental Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Building Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,475.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $364,127.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,557 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Continental Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Continental Building Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Continental Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

