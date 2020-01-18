Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of CLR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.66. 2,430,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,025. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.77. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 over the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

