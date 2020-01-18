Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $44.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

CLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 42.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,354,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 154.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 832,702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 7,653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 773,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 763,549 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,019,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 668,830 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $356,181,000 after buying an additional 512,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

