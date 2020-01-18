Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.20. Corcept Therapeutics also reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,712,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,147,000 after acquiring an additional 190,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 553,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,291,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 49,048.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,251 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.90. 500,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,123. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

