Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.45. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 384,906 shares traded.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 63.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 263.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 67,208 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $476,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

