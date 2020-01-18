Cortex Trading 13% Higher This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Cortex token can now be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, UEX, DDEX and BitForex. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.71 or 0.02815403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00200575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00136062 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DEx.top, DDEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bithumb, BitForex, CoinTiger, DragonEX, CoinEx, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

