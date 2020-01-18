Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.45.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.68. 2,444,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,557. The company has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.44 and its 200-day moving average is $289.81.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.