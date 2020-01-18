Couchain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,434.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. Couchain has a market cap of $8,572.00 and $7,434.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded 60% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.25 or 0.05626210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00034712 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00127893 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001197 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

