Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $171.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.65.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.43. 711,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,635. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -252.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.77 and a 200 day moving average of $143.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $114,917.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $9,239,701.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,807,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,804 shares of company stock worth $31,152,600. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.