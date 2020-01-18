CPUchain (CPU) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. CPUchain has a market capitalization of $7,622.00 and $37.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPUchain has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CPUchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.02862285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00199399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00133419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain was first traded on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 14,052,000 coins. The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org

CPUchain Coin Trading

CPUchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPUchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPUchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

