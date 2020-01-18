Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,156 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.