Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.13 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 319,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,015,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,557,000 after buying an additional 262,198 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 12.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $5,089,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1,997.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

K opened at $70.88 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $41,158,106. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

