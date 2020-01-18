Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 9,502 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 39,591.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.29% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 196.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $872,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 86,683.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 138.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLV opened at $101.01 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $101.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.799 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

