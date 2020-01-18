Credit Suisse Group Increases Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $110.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.14.

RJF traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.77.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at $752,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $41,579.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,785,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,281 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,159,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,573,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 119.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,954,000 after acquiring an additional 623,322 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 990,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 989,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

