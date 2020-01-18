Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 69,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,691. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $576.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

