Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as high as $16.28. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 147,659 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRR.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.25 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.77.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

