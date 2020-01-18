CryptoAds Marketplace Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,925.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 268.1% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $75,679.00 and $5,925.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.02778974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00200183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00131684 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

