Cryptocean Price Tops $0.37 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $107,930.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00004008 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 71.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00035578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.52 or 0.05684163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00128571 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.